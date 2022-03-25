Menu
Carl Maurice Saunders Sr.
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
Carl Maurice Saunders Sr.

March 6, 1925 - March 21, 2022

Carl Maurice Saunders Sr., age 97, of Wirtz, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home.

He is survived by his children, Carl Saunders Jr. (Carolyn) and Jean Bailey (Roy); three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; special niece, Rita; special little friend who always brought a smile to his face, Aryianna Trent; other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in the Brown-Saunders Family Cemetery at the home. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com, (540) 334-5151.

Be the first to post a memory or condolences.