Carolyn Sue Via Amos
Carolyn Sue Via Amos, 76, of Wirtz, loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed on to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 13, 2021, with her family by her side.
Sue was born in Boones Mill, on June 12, 1945, to her late parents, Samuel Eugene and Mattie Carroll Via. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Betty Via and Tommy and Ginny Via.
Sue loved talking with people, hearing their stories and she always made sure her guests felt welcome and were well fed. Sue enjoyed reading everything she could get her hands on, shunning digital readers for the smell and feel of a "real book." She enjoyed drawing and jigsaws and could crack the New York Times crosswords without breaking a sweat.
Sue is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard Amos; daughter and son-in-law, Cherie and Dean Hall; granddaughter and husband, Tara and Chris (TK) Wimmer; grandson, Sam Hall; great-granddaughter, Ava Mae; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Nannie Via; and nephews and nieces, Michael Via and Wendell Roberson, Vicki Via, Kim Scott and Lynn Farley, Brenda Via-Baumler and Jay Baumler.
Sue was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who instilled in her family an unshakable sense of belonging and history. She was a strong matriarch who knew the power and responsibility of being a gentle woman. Her physical presence will be greatly missed but her strength and loyalty to her family live on in those who remain.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Flora Funeral Service Chapel with the Reverend Rick Poland presiding. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service on Wednesday.
