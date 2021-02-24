Cline Coy HodgesCline Coy Hodges, age 78, of Rocky Mount, died on Friday, February 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gladys Hodges; brother, Terry Hodges; and grandson, Carson Cline Hodges.Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Hodges; children, Mark Hodges (Ruth), Cathy Wray (Kevin), and Coy Hodges (DeeDee); grandchildren, Kelsey Durham (Jon), Kayla Wray, Hunter Wray (Mariah), Kacie Hodges, Ava Crowe, and Alexis Crowe; step-granddaughter, Sam Janney; sisters, Alma Kay Dillon and Doreta Cooper (Pug); sisters-in-law, Shirley Stie (Joe) and Geneva Hodges; brother-in-law, Howard Ferguson (Geraldine); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Mr. Hodges was a simple man with a big heart, he loved gardening and the outdoors.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to your local food bank. Graveside services were conducted at the Hodges Family Cemetery (Ashpone Tavern Rd.) 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, with Pastor Randy Sawyers officiating. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.