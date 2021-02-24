Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cline Coy Hodges
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Cline Coy Hodges

Cline Coy Hodges, age 78, of Rocky Mount, died on Friday, February 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gladys Hodges; brother, Terry Hodges; and grandson, Carson Cline Hodges.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Hodges; children, Mark Hodges (Ruth), Cathy Wray (Kevin), and Coy Hodges (DeeDee); grandchildren, Kelsey Durham (Jon), Kayla Wray, Hunter Wray (Mariah), Kacie Hodges, Ava Crowe, and Alexis Crowe; step-granddaughter, Sam Janney; sisters, Alma Kay Dillon and Doreta Cooper (Pug); sisters-in-law, Shirley Stie (Joe) and Geneva Hodges; brother-in-law, Howard Ferguson (Geraldine); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mr. Hodges was a simple man with a big heart, he loved gardening and the outdoors.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to your local food bank. Graveside services were conducted at the Hodges Family Cemetery (Ashpone Tavern Rd.) 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, with Pastor Randy Sawyers officiating. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hodges Family Cemetery
Ashpone Tavern Rd, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.