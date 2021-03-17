Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Reynolds Tatum
Cynthia Ann Reynolds Tatum "Cindy", 55, of Axton, Va., passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at her residence. She was born on July 9, 1965, in Franklin County, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Reynolds; brother-in-law, Jonathan Tatum; and her special companion, "Midnight".
Cindy was formerly employed at Tultex and was a current employee at Radial in Martinsville where she had worked for twenty years.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Robertson Reynolds; husband, Tim Tatum; brother, Eric Reynolds; niece, Erica Wells; great-nephew, Landon Wells; and her great-niece, Karley Wells. Also surviving are her extended family, Bernard and Doris Tatum, J.B. and Bronte Tatum, Lynn Tatum, Casey, Amanda, Clayton, and Kaelyn Lewis, Jason, Renee, Braden, and Brynn Tatum, Jack and Martha Gunter, and "Journey".
Graveside service was held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Tatum Family Cemetery, 1824 Mosco Rd., Axton, VA 24054, with Tom Blair officiating. The family received visitors at the home one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations can be made to the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, Va., or to the Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church St., #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory is serving the Tatum family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Mar. 17, 2021.