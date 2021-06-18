Menu
David Michael "Cowboy" Dudley
David "Cowboy" Michael Dudley

David "Cowboy" Michael Dudley passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.

David was preceded in death by his father, Aubrey G. Dudley Sr. Left to cherish David's memory are a large family and a lifetime of friends.

There will be a memorial for David at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home on Rt 220 at Wirtz Rd, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local EMS Services and/or The Rescue Mission of Roanoke.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home
Rt 220 at Wirtz Rd, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA
