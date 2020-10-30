Menu
Search
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Logan Hamm
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
David Logan Hamm

David Logan Hamm, 78, of Ashdown, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born on March 25, 1942, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Willie and Sarah (Lydic) Hamm.

Mr. Hamm resided many years in Boones Mill, Va., where he was a member of First Baptist Church of Boones Mill. He was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Hernandez.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kasie and Will Johnson of Hot Springs, Ark., and Kristi and Chuck Lewis of Ashdown, Ark.; two sisters, JoAnne Smith of Miami, Fla., and Kay Barham of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; and six grandchildren, Zachary, Chase and Garett Lewis, and Austin, Jordan and Adalyn Johnson.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Madden Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.