David Thomas Wood
In 2020, David Thomas Wood celebrated this 50th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jane Marchant Wood, and his 90th birthday. David was born on August 5, 1930, and died on March 1, 2021, in Boones Mill, Virginia.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas M. and Blanche Bowman Wood; his wife, Jane; his sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Vernon Merkey; and a nephew, Kent Merkey. David is survived by his sister, Reba K. Wood and friend, H.N. Barnhart; and nieces and nephews, Anne (Chett) Mitchell, Stephen (Sara) Merkey, Janice (Scott) Yetmar, Jeff (Tracy) Marchant, Retha (Samuel) Edwards, Mike (Marlene) Marchant, Sandi (Jay) Thurston, Vicki (Robert) Henderson, Susan Martin, and Lisa (Burton) Martin; and more great and great-great nieces and nephews.
David was a lifelong member of the Bethlehem Church of the Brethren. He was the first lay moderator and served many more times as moderator. He taught adult Sunday School most of his life. He and his wife were mentors and youth advisors for years. David was a member of the Virlina District reconciliation team.
David went to Bethlehem School until fourth grade. He graduated from Boones Mill High School and went to Bridgewater College one year. David was an avid reader.
David farmed and was an orchardist. He made hay and had beef cattle. He worked apples with his father on Wood's Apple Orchard and after his father's death, he continued with his wife and sister. David and his father were some of the first to build a cold storage building so they could keep apples better and longer. Many customers came to the farm to buy apples. David and Jane generously shared with the church and other charitable organizations.
After David retired, he and Jane did extensive traveling. He had been in every state but Rhode Island. He especially enjoyed Alaska and went there several times. He traveled to Europe, multiple times to Norway, Canada, Mexico, Peru, and Scotland. He would sometimes take one or both of his sisters on a trip. He planned very detailed itineraries without the use of the internet.
The family would like to thank friends and neighbors for their support and kindness.
Memorials in honor of David may be made to Bethlehem Church of the Brethren, 4250 Bethlehem Road, Boones Mill, VA 24065.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
