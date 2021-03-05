Menu
David Thomas Wood
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
David Thomas Wood

In 2020, David Thomas Wood celebrated this 50th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jane Marchant Wood, and his 90th birthday. David was born on August 5, 1930, and died on March 1, 2021, in Boones Mill, Virginia.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas M. and Blanche Bowman Wood; his wife, Jane; his sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Vernon Merkey; and a nephew, Kent Merkey. David is survived by his sister, Reba K. Wood and friend, H.N. Barnhart; and nieces and nephews, Anne (Chett) Mitchell, Stephen (Sara) Merkey, Janice (Scott) Yetmar, Jeff (Tracy) Marchant, Retha (Samuel) Edwards, Mike (Marlene) Marchant, Sandi (Jay) Thurston, Vicki (Robert) Henderson, Susan Martin, and Lisa (Burton) Martin; and more great and great-great nieces and nephews.

David was a lifelong member of the Bethlehem Church of the Brethren. He was the first lay moderator and served many more times as moderator. He taught adult Sunday School most of his life. He and his wife were mentors and youth advisors for years. David was a member of the Virlina District reconciliation team.

David went to Bethlehem School until fourth grade. He graduated from Boones Mill High School and went to Bridgewater College one year. David was an avid reader.

David farmed and was an orchardist. He made hay and had beef cattle. He worked apples with his father on Wood's Apple Orchard and after his father's death, he continued with his wife and sister. David and his father were some of the first to build a cold storage building so they could keep apples better and longer. Many customers came to the farm to buy apples. David and Jane generously shared with the church and other charitable organizations.

After David retired, he and Jane did extensive traveling. He had been in every state but Rhode Island. He especially enjoyed Alaska and went there several times. He traveled to Europe, multiple times to Norway, Canada, Mexico, Peru, and Scotland. He would sometimes take one or both of his sisters on a trip. He planned very detailed itineraries without the use of the internet.

The family would like to thank friends and neighbors for their support and kindness.

Memorials in honor of David may be made to Bethlehem Church of the Brethren, 4250 Bethlehem Road, Boones Mill, VA 24065.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The community has lost a fine man. Jesse and I went to the orchard many years and bought apples. Later we worshipped together at Bethlehem COB. Prayers for the family.
Jan Jones
March 3, 2021
He and Jane were wonderful people. Prayers for the family and Bethlehem Church family.
Marsha Kornegay
March 3, 2021
He was a very sweet man,we send our prayers for the family and friends.
Debra Brown &martha yopp
March 3, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 2, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 2, 2021
