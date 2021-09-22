Diamond Bowling BoydDiamond Bowling Boyd, age 94, of Ferrum, departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her home fulfilling her preparations for eternal life.She was born October 1, 1926, a daughter of the late George and Beulah Dixon Bowling. She married Albert Lane Boyd in 1944. They had many years of happiness together. After retirement in 1988, they traveled by motor home all over the country.Diamond is survived by a sister, Eva B. Pyron; two brothers, Herbert Bowling and Hosea Bowling; along with beloved nieces and nephews.Diamond lived a life filled with purpose. A host of her survivors will have precious memories of her many contributions to society. She was an Alumna of Ferrum College and retired from the college after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Ruth Society. Diamond was an active and faithful member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church and served in many offices of the church. However, her greatest passion was teaching the Adult Sunday School Class. She was a volunteer for the Carilion Franklin Hospice Services, a volunteer for the American Red Cross Disaster Services; and served as Chief Official for 44 years for the Endicott Voting Precinct. Diamond wishes to thank all those who made her journey through life a wonderful experience.A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. John's Cemetery, Endicott with Pastor Jimmy Calhoun officiating. Her family received friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Maple Grove United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 452 Henry Road, Ferrum, Virginia 24088. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.