Diamond Bowling Boyd
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Diamond Bowling Boyd

Diamond Bowling Boyd, age 94, of Ferrum, departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her home fulfilling her preparations for eternal life.

She was born October 1, 1926, a daughter of the late George and Beulah Dixon Bowling. She married Albert Lane Boyd in 1944. They had many years of happiness together. After retirement in 1988, they traveled by motor home all over the country.

Diamond is survived by a sister, Eva B. Pyron; two brothers, Herbert Bowling and Hosea Bowling; along with beloved nieces and nephews.

Diamond lived a life filled with purpose. A host of her survivors will have precious memories of her many contributions to society. She was an Alumna of Ferrum College and retired from the college after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Ruth Society. Diamond was an active and faithful member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church and served in many offices of the church. However, her greatest passion was teaching the Adult Sunday School Class. She was a volunteer for the Carilion Franklin Hospice Services, a volunteer for the American Red Cross Disaster Services; and served as Chief Official for 44 years for the Endicott Voting Precinct. Diamond wishes to thank all those who made her journey through life a wonderful experience.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. John's Cemetery, Endicott with Pastor Jimmy Calhoun officiating. Her family received friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Maple Grove United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 452 Henry Road, Ferrum, Virginia 24088. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
1:30p.m.
St. John's Cemetery
Endicott, VA
Sep
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. John's Cemetery
Endicott, VA
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
Christy Hogan
September 19, 2021
My heart and prayers go out to her brothers, sister, family and friends. I was her husband's care giver in 2013. I got to know them both very well. She was such a loving and dedicated woman. Though I'd bring my own lunch she wouldn't have it. She had to fix me something along with theirs. She even went with me to a friend's funeral to show support. I got to help her with his 87th birthday but was relocated to a different family not long after. I've always thought about them both. I truly am sorry for your loss. The memories will live on. Bless you all.
