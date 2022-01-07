Donald Keith Foutz Jr., 65 years old of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Keith was a graduate of William Byrd High in 1974. He dedicated 50 years of his life to the family owned business, Brambleton Auto Service, working alongside with special friend Barry Black and new owner Robert Marra.
He was preceded in death by his loving father, Donald Foutz Sr. and Joyce Trout his loving mother-in-law.
Keith is survived by his wife of 37 years, Celes Foutz who says that Keith was the love of her life, his loving Mother, Edna Foutz; children, Loving son, Jared Foutz and his loving stepson, Jason Layman; brother, Tim Foutz; sisters, Julie Foutz and Cindy Perdue, and Lester Trout his loving father-in-law, and many nieces and nephews who adored him and he adored them.
His second true love was the University of Tennessee Volunteers, Go Vols! A memorial service for Keith will be held at a later date.
To Keith's family- my condolence to you for losing a wonderful man. Keith, as well as his father Don always took care of their customers in a fair and friendly manner. I always relied on their knowledge and their service to my vehicles for over 30 years. They both treated me like family and always a kind word and fair treatment. God bless.
Carol Dean
Work
January 12, 2022
Very sorry to hear about Keith. Praying for the family to have strength through this difficult time. I hope you can find comfort in your memories.
Sherry Layman Kitts
Family
January 8, 2022
Words just can't express the sadness and disbelief of Keith's passing. Our prayers are with your family and many friends a this time of grief. God bless you all.
Murrell and Martha Wertz
Friend
January 8, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss. It´s awful hard to lose your husband. (I know) let me know if I can be of any help. Love to the whole family.
Bonnie Skelton
Family
January 7, 2022
Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel about Keith's untimely death...Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss...our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. They leave an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love."
God Bless