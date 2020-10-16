E. Ann Adkins RobersonE. Ann Adkins Roberson, age 76, of Rocky Mount, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Love ones who preceded her in death were her parents, Charley and Ruby Adkins; and sister, Lucille.She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas L. Roberson Jr. "Tommy"; sisters, Peggy Dalton (Gerald) and Kathryn Mills; sister-in-law, Lynn Tracy (Dick); brother-in-law, Clifford Blankenship; and many nieces and nephews.She owned and operated Cox's Fashions in Rocky Mount. She will be sadly missed by everyone especially Tommy. Thanks to Hospice caregivers, Karen, Susan, and Sabrina and her caregiver Angie.Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.