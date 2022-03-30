Menu
The Franklin News-Post
Edith Bush Hodges
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 30 2022
2:00p.m.
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
Edith Bush Hodges

Edith Bush Hodges, age 93, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Originally from Roanoke, Va., Edith moved to Rocky Mount, Va. upon marrying her husband, Russell Hodges. They celebrated fifty wonderful years of marriage before he passed away in October 2000. During their 50 years together, they started a wonderful family that loved them very much. They were constant companions and traveled the world together.

Edith was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was an inspiration to all who knew her due to her genuine and thoughtful character. She was a strong believer in God and church. Her life was a testament to that as a lifelong member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Hodges; and her parents, Noah E. Bush and Cornelia V. Bush. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Billy E. Bush, Earl J. Bush, Gladys St.Clair, Frances Jewell Victorine, Jimmie McGhee, Howard McGhee, Catherine Eddy, Louise Wray, Mary Bush, Elsie Mundy; special niece, Ann Marie Bush; and grandson-in-law, Kyle J. Harmon.

Surviving are her children, Lance Hodges and wife, Karen, and Debra Dillon and husband, Greg; her grandchildren, Carla Helton and husband, Gary, Angie Easley and husband, Trey, Morgan McCarty and husband, Jeffery, and Layne Dillon; great-grandchildren, Joleigh Helton, Gavin Helton, Adalynn Easley, Corinne Easley, Izabella McCarty, Parker McCarty and Evelyn McCarty; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Edith never met a stranger and strived to see the bright side of life even during the most difficult of times. She will be missed beyond belief…….

The family received friends Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Rocky Mount Baptist Church. A memorial service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Rocky Mount Baptist Church with Pastor David Slayton officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park.

The family wishes to warmly thank Brookdale Roanoke Memory Care and Good Samaritan Hospice. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research (https://www.alz.org) or Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 85 West Church Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. (https://www.rockymountbaptistchurch.com). Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
85 West Church Street, Rocky Mount, VA
Mar
30
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
85 West Church Street, Rocky Mount, VA
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of your Moms passing She was such a sweet lady . My prayers are with you all ED
Ed Morgan
Family
March 29, 2022
Sending sincerest sympathy to Debra, Greg, and family.
Barbara Bostic
March 28, 2022
