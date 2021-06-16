Menu
Elsie Guilliams Bowles
Elsie Guilliams Bowles

Elsie Guilliams Bowles, age 92 of Boones Mill, died at her home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born on June 25, 1928, daughter of the late Walter Lee and Abby Richards Guilliams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John David Bowles; sisters, Margaret Holt, Doris Clingenpeel; brothers, Jimmy Guilliams, Billy Guilliams; and son, Jerry Bowles. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Guilliams Bowles; brother, Doug Guilliams; sons, John Phillip Bowles (Carol), Mitchell Bowles (Wanda), Larry Bowles, Mark Bowles, Kevin Bowles, and Jeffrey Bowles; daughters, Joyce Bowles Waldron (Glenn), Judy Bowles Saul (Lewis), Carolyn Bowles Montgomery (Rex), and Melissa Bowles Heath (Kevin); daughter-in-law, Pauline Bowles; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Elsie was a member of Bethany Church of the Brethren and she was a very loving Christian. She gave of herself without question and a hard worker. She worked at Callaway School as a custodian. Mama loved her family and her family always came first no matter how she felt. She worked hard raising her eleven children. She worked doing Whatever needed to be done-farm work, taking care of her kids, grandkids, and garden work. She always had a big garden and she canned hundreds of jars of vegetables and fruits.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, from Fairmont Baptist Church with the Rev. Ray Bayse and Pastor Tom Nestor officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Her family received friends Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Town Chapel), 140 Floyd Ave. Rocky Mount, Va.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of her passing. She lived a long and fruitful life. Love y'all!
Marie Bowled McPherson
Family
June 12, 2021
