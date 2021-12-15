Menu
Floyd Wilmer Goad
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Floyd Wilmer Goad

Floyd Wilmer Goad, age 91 of Union Hall, was born on February 10, 1930 passed on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Home going private memorial service will be at Flora Funeral Chapel, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with family viewing at 11:30 a.m. His family suggest cards and flowers can be sent to Flora Funeral Service P.O Box 763, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 (540) 483-3835. The family respectfully ask mask to be worn at the service.

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
11:30a.m.
Flora Funeral Chapel
VA
Dec
18
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Condolences to Cornell Goad & his Family...Praying for The Goad Family
Dawn & Tony Zeigler
December 20, 2021
Floyd was a quiet gentle giant. He was wise, honest, caring of others and had very sweet sense of humor. God has gained an Angel.
Linda Williams
Work
December 15, 2021
Sending hugs and prayers from my family to yours.
Lisa Woods
Friend
December 15, 2021
I'd like to offer my condolences and sympathy to the Goad family may God forever Bless you keep you and put his arm around you at this time of bereavement I will keep you lifted up in prayer
Elvis l moyer
December 15, 2021
