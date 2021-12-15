Floyd Wilmer GoadFloyd Wilmer Goad, age 91 of Union Hall, was born on February 10, 1930 passed on Friday, December 10, 2021.Home going private memorial service will be at Flora Funeral Chapel, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with family viewing at 11:30 a.m. His family suggest cards and flowers can be sent to Flora Funeral Service P.O Box 763, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 (540) 483-3835. The family respectfully ask mask to be worn at the service.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.