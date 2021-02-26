Fred Lee Bussey



November 20, 1927 - February 21, 2021



Fred Lee Bussey, 93, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord from his home, on Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was born, raised and then retired in Franklin County. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Cecile Bussey; his parents, C. Amos and Julia Bussey; four brothers, Charlie, Joe, Lewis and Paul; and one sister, Nellie Holland.



He is survived by his daughter, Dawn and son-in-law, Michael Rancka, of Midlothian, Va.; granddaughter, Kate Rancka of Los Angeles, Calif.; his sister, Betty Kingrey of Roxboro, N.C.; his sisters-in-law, Jeanette Sledd of Callaway, Va., Mary Sledd of Roanoke, Va., and Norma Cootes of Melbourne Fla., many nieces and nephews; and many, many good friends.



Fred was a United States Army Air Corps World War II Era Veteran, having served as a flight mechanic from 1946 through 1949. Fred was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 67 years, most recently affiliated with the Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge #201, having served as Worshipful Master in 1993 and District Deputy Grand Master in 2000. He was a member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, and spent thousands of hours during retirement volunteering with the Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and with the American Red Cross.



Since our gathering to celebrate the lives of both Cecile (who died on September 4, 2020) and Fred will be planned post-COVID, for now, please smile, think of Fred and say a prayer.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Rocky Mount UMC, 35 N. Main St. Rocky Mount, VA 24151, or to support the Parkinson's Foundation.



Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service



6500 Iron Bridge Road, Richmond, VA 23234



Published by The Franklin News-Post on Feb. 26, 2021.