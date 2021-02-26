Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fred Lee Bussey
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
Fred Lee Bussey

November 20, 1927 - February 21, 2021

Fred Lee Bussey, 93, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord from his home, on Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was born, raised and then retired in Franklin County. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Cecile Bussey; his parents, C. Amos and Julia Bussey; four brothers, Charlie, Joe, Lewis and Paul; and one sister, Nellie Holland.

He is survived by his daughter, Dawn and son-in-law, Michael Rancka, of Midlothian, Va.; granddaughter, Kate Rancka of Los Angeles, Calif.; his sister, Betty Kingrey of Roxboro, N.C.; his sisters-in-law, Jeanette Sledd of Callaway, Va., Mary Sledd of Roanoke, Va., and Norma Cootes of Melbourne Fla., many nieces and nephews; and many, many good friends.

Fred was a United States Army Air Corps World War II Era Veteran, having served as a flight mechanic from 1946 through 1949. Fred was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 67 years, most recently affiliated with the Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge #201, having served as Worshipful Master in 1993 and District Deputy Grand Master in 2000. He was a member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, and spent thousands of hours during retirement volunteering with the Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and with the American Red Cross.

Since our gathering to celebrate the lives of both Cecile (who died on September 4, 2020) and Fred will be planned post-COVID, for now, please smile, think of Fred and say a prayer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Rocky Mount UMC, 35 N. Main St. Rocky Mount, VA 24151, or to support the Parkinson's Foundation.

Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service

6500 Iron Bridge Road, Richmond, VA 23234
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results