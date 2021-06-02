George "Renny" Renford BowlesGeorge Renford "Renny" Bowles, age 91, of Rocky Mount, was born on September 24, 1929, and passed away Monday, May 31, 2021.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Law (Polly) Bowles; parents, George Wiley Bowles and Lera Adkins Bowles; and his stepmother, Rachel Law Bowles.He is survived by his sister, Jeanette Bowles Arrington; sister-in-law, Rita Law Major (Ken); brother-in-law, Thomas Creed Law (Claudine); and several nieces and nephews.Reeny was Korean War Veteran with 2 Bronze Stars. He retired from National Homes where he was transportation manager.His family sends a special thank you to his caregivers, Lisa, Doris and Wendy. The family respectfully request no food. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Forrest Hill Christian Church or Snow Creek Rescue Squad.Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, with Minister Ted Clifton officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.