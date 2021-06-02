Menu
George Renford "Renny" Bowles
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
George "Renny" Renford Bowles

George Renford "Renny" Bowles, age 91, of Rocky Mount, was born on September 24, 1929, and passed away Monday, May 31, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Law (Polly) Bowles; parents, George Wiley Bowles and Lera Adkins Bowles; and his stepmother, Rachel Law Bowles.

He is survived by his sister, Jeanette Bowles Arrington; sister-in-law, Rita Law Major (Ken); brother-in-law, Thomas Creed Law (Claudine); and several nieces and nephews.

Reeny was Korean War Veteran with 2 Bronze Stars. He retired from National Homes where he was transportation manager.

His family sends a special thank you to his caregivers, Lisa, Doris and Wendy. The family respectfully request no food. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Forrest Hill Christian Church or Snow Creek Rescue Squad.

Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, with Minister Ted Clifton officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.


Published by The Franklin News-Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Jun
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Just learned of the passing of George and am very saddened. I worked with George while he drove a truck part-time for B&B during his retirement. George was fascinating to talk to with his many stories both good and bad, funny and sad. His dedication to taking care of his wife was admirable as well as his military record. I have often thought of George since his retirement from B&B and will continue to remember him fondly. My condolences to his family and friends.
Karol Mears
June 8, 2021
Sorry for your lost and sorry I didn't get to meet him.
Wanda Turner
Other
June 4, 2021
