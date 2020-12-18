George Wayne DiversOn Saturday, December 12, 2020, George Wayne Divers was embraced into the arms of the Lord and his daughter Donna. He was born on February 28, 1940, to Emmett and Mary Divers of Franklin, Va. He was the most exceptional kind of father and grandfather, who would go out of his way to make sure they were healthy and happy. He enjoyed spending his free time going to hymn singing at the gospel café and Red Valley Community Center. He was a hardworking man through all his years, spending over 25 years at Dixie Building and another 25 years at Fralin Waldron. He also committed his life to ensuring that all others surrounding him were taken care of and sheltered through all the storms they faced. George was a loving and devoted husband to his surviving wife, Mildred Divers for nearly 57 years. They were blessed to share the kind of love that most people dream of, a love that stayed young through years of growing old together. Some love stories can never be described in words and our family has been blessed to never have to try, since we witnessed it first hand through this marriage.He was preceded in death by both his mother and father; brothers, Wilfred, Glen, and Larry; sisters, Norma Jean, Mary, Linda, Judy, and Susie; daughter, Donna Divers (Chris); son, Larry Robinson; and granddaughter, Donna Farris.He is survived by wife, Mildred Divers; brother, Bobby (Linda); sons, Michael Sr (Valerie) and Wayne (Jessica); grandchildren, Michael Jr. (Morganna), Brandon (Melissa), Tabbetha (Travis "Country"), Danielle (Brandon), Brooke, and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Deztani, Diamond, Donnie, Kathryn, Autumn, Ainsley, and Christina; special extended family, Pat (Frankie), Lois, Shirley (Lee), Butch (Sandy), and Angel.Special thanks from Mildred Divers and family to all those who took care of George in his final days including, Dr. Maxey, the nurses from Amedysis hospice, Michael Sr., Wayne, Michael Jr., Brandon, Morganna, Melissa, and Jessica.Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park with Pastor Joe Dillon officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.Due to the mandates placed by the Governor of Virginia in reference to the Covid-19 Pandemic, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and masks.Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 334-5151.