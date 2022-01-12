George "Buford" HarrisonGeorge "Buford" Harrison, age 96, lived a life of strength and honor until his last breath on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, when God called him home to be with Jesus and his loved ones in Heaven. George Buford was born on May 11, 1925, to parents, George Wiley Harrison and Anna Mills Harrison.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Lois Blair Harrison and Nancy Trombley Harrison; a daughter, Ann Harrison Spradlin; and a sister and brother-in-law, Lena and Frantz Adams. Buford is survived by his daughter, Sandra Harrison Siak and son-in-law, John; his grandchildren, Harrison Hart and wife, Shawna, Tori Burfeind and husband, Sean, and Andrew Hart and wife. Hannah; three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Joey and Addie Hart, and another great-grandchild to be born in May. Also surviving by marriage, Donna Jester and husband, Norm, James Peterson and wife, Nancy, their twins, Sara and Andrew; a sister-in-law, Virginia Blair Mahan, age 101, and many nieces and nephews. In addition, Buford left behind his two beloved kitties, "Sophie and Elliot" and so many special friends who loved him.George Buford was a World War II Army Veteran, drafted at the age of 18 and served in the European Theater as a medic in the medical corps. He was honorably discharged at the end of the war as Tech Sergeant with three years of service. Upon returning to his hometown of Rocky Mount, he worked for Morris & Joplin Hardware as a salesman and bookkeeper, and later worked as parts manager for Wickline Chevrolet for many years.Buford honorably carried out his duties for 25 years as a magistrate in the 22nd Judicial District for the counties of Franklin and Pittsylvania and the city of Danville. In February, 2000, he became the Chief Magistrate serving another three years, until his retirement at the age of 76. He was a lifetime member of Rocky Mount Methodist Church.Buford served his community in many roles. He was a member of the volunteer fire department for 49 years. During that time, he held many positions, including fire chief for 3 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 153 where he was a charter member. He held offices of secretary, treasurer and governor during his 55 years of service. He also was a member of the American Legion.In his later life Buford, "Poppa George", loved time together with his wife Nancy and the rest of his family. He was so very proud of his grandkids and great-grands. He treasured his times at the Dairy Queen, reminiscing old times with all his pals, especially Cecil, Danny and Bill. He was extremely appreciative for those who helped him in his time of need, especially pastor Will, his neighbors, among which were his dear friends Larry and Joyce, his special care takers, Dot and Julie, and all the nurses, aides and staff at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. The family is deeply grateful for all their loving care.A memorial service was held at Flora Funeral Home in Rocky Mount, Virginia, 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022, with visitation preceding the service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, Rocky Mount Fire Department or Franklin County Animal Shelter.