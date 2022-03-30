Menu
George Alvin "G.A." Young Jr.
1939 - 2022
George Alvin "G.A." Young Jr.

George Alvin "G.A." Young Jr., age, 83, of Rocky Mount, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was born on January 29, 1939, to the late George Alvin Young Sr. and Willie Rakes Young.

He was a devoted husband, father and friend to all. G.A. was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Doe Run Christian Church.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his son, Ronald Young,numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce and daughter, Christy Renee Young.

G.A. as he liked to be called, was a humble man who loved to hunt, golf, watch TV and listen to gospel music. In his last years, he enjoyed playing cards with his buddy, "Hambone".

Funeral services will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, with the Rev. Michael Stump officiating. Interment will follow in the Hodges Family Cemetery. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Doe Run Christian Church or the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Mar
31
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
