Goldie Jones Overfelt
Goldie Jones Overfelt of Rocky Mount, born on March 31, 1927, received her "Angel Wings" on September 28, 2020, with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, George D. Overfelt; her parents, Henry D. "Bob" Jones and Minnie Dixon Jones; her sister, Elva (Carl) Mann; and her brother, Robert "Bobby" Jones (Margie).
Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Gaye Clingenpeel-Greene (Jerry); son, Jock D. Overfelt (Julie); her beloved grandchildren, Joey (Tammie) Overfelt, Steve (Amie) Overfelt, Ashley Overfelt, and Alisha (Chris) Bramlett; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Melvin (Spike) Jones and Johnny (Ann) Jones; one sister, Mable Jean Flora; two sisters-in-law, Mary O. McAden and Lois Overfelt; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and special friends that were like family, Dave and Patti Smith, and Sallie Deacon. A sincere thank you to her loving "caregiver buddies", Melissa Hodges, Pat Hall, Lori Ogazalek, Sharon Trummell, Judy Hall, and Becky McPherson.
Goldie was a lifetime member of Gogginsville United Methodist Church and truly valued her church family.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Gogginsville Methodist Church cemetery at 1 p.m., Pastor Kathryn Budzik presiding. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wounded Warriors
or Gogginsville Methodist Church. Thank you from the family to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.