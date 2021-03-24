Grady S. Belcher



Grady S. Belcher, age 81, of Penhook, passed on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Fork Mountain Rest Home. He was born on December 7, 1939 in Franklin County, a son of the late Arthur and Virginia Belcher. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Benjamin and Herbert Belcher.



Mr. Belcher retired from Fieldcrest Mills and spent his last years as a cattle farmer.



Surviving are his sister, Juanita B. Dudley of Rocky Mount; brother, Tony and Barbara Belcher of North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Dianne Lawrence, Frankie (Patsy) Belcher, Otis (Jeanette) Belcher, Faye Belcher (Frank), Donnie (Susan) Belcher; and special friend, Jeff DeHart.



The family would like to thank Fork Mountain Rest Home for all the care they gave Grady over the last year.



A graveside service will be held at the Belcher Family Cemetery, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, for family and friends. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.



Published by The Franklin News-Post on Mar. 24, 2021.