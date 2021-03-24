Grady S. Belcher, age 81, of Penhook, passed on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Fork Mountain Rest Home. He was born on December 7, 1939 in Franklin County, a son of the late Arthur and Virginia Belcher. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Benjamin and Herbert Belcher.
Mr. Belcher retired from Fieldcrest Mills and spent his last years as a cattle farmer.
Surviving are his sister, Juanita B. Dudley of Rocky Mount; brother, Tony and Barbara Belcher of North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Dianne Lawrence, Frankie (Patsy) Belcher, Otis (Jeanette) Belcher, Faye Belcher (Frank), Donnie (Susan) Belcher; and special friend, Jeff DeHart.
The family would like to thank Fork Mountain Rest Home for all the care they gave Grady over the last year.
A graveside service will be held at the Belcher Family Cemetery, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, for family and friends. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Mar. 24, 2021.
Grady was one of my favorite resident s to care for at fmah and he is greatly missed.
Janine martin taylor
March 27, 2021
To be Grady Belcher´s nurse for the last several months of his life was one of my biggest honors. It was truly a pleasure to get to know him and care for him. He brought joy and laughter to many lives, mine included. Condolences to the family on behalf of Heartland Hospice.
Morgan Davis, RN
March 26, 2021
To each of the family members you all have my deepest and heartfelt sympathy. Praying that God will continue to bless you and strengthen you during your hour of bereavement. Byron & Linda Witcher
Linda Witcher
March 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Belcher. To the entire family we send our prayers and sympathy.