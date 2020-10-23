My heart simply broke in half hearing this. I was fortunate enough to have a speacial bond with Hailey and she loved for books to be read to her I remember sitting down and reading numerous books to Hailey she loved her books. When she would drop something we would always oh oh spaghetti o´s and she always would call me Juey kinda like Chewy. I will always remember the beautiful smile that she had on her face and I will always hold a speacial place in my heart for Hailey. The Lord has gained another Angel. Love you Hailey Always and forever Julie aka Juey

Julie Anne Scott October 22, 2020