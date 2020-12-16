Harold "Mac" Laverne McComseyDecember 16, 1933 - December 10, 2020Harold "Mac" Laverne McComsey, 86, of Hardy, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Centra Specialty Hospital in Lynchburg.He was born at home in Parkesburg, Pa., on December 16, 1933, in the middle of a snowstorm. He was the oldest son of the late Harold and Mildred Rissinger McComsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William, John and Charles; and his sister, Mildred.Harold enlisted in the Unitd States Navy out of high school and served for 22 years as a Fire Control Technician. His first sea-duty assignment landed him on an around-the-world cruise, and he celebrated his 21st birthday in Hong Kong. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for Johnson Controls in Roanoke and Universal Controls in Christiansburg. He loved western movies (especially John Wayne), reading Louis L'Amore books and traveling to Hawaii.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Marion; his daughter, Susan Nance and her husband, Bill, of Lynchburg; his son, Douglas and his wife, Mary, of Earlysville; grandchildren, Monica Zimmerman and her husband, Todd, of Chesterfield, Kyle McComsey and his wife, Kelsey, of Falls Church, Taylor Nance of St. Augustine, Fla.; and his brother, Robert of Kennett Square, Pa.Funeral services were held at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020. Interment with military honors followed in Franklin Memorial Park. His family received friends one hour prior to services at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.