Harvey Lee "Buddy" Worley
March 18, 1938 - December 3, 2020
Harvey Lee Worley Jr. "Buddy" passed away on Thursday night, December 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his family and faithful furry companion, Sugar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Blanche Worley; sisters, Polly English (Leroy) and Jean Boone (Andrew); and special nephew, Tommy English.
He is survived by wife, Betty; and sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffery and Leanne Worley and Lee Worley and Meghan Byrnes. He was a proud PA-PA to Rachel, Alannah, and Quinn, all of whom brought a twinkle to his eyes whenever they visited.
Bud enjoyed playing golf at Willow Creek and going on many trips with his golfing buddies. He always had many stories to share when he came home. One of the things he missed most in the last several years was not being able to get out on the golf course with his friends.
He enjoyed going to the Y and socializing with many friends around the "round table." He loved all the hugs and greetings he got from the wonderful people there. As his health waned, they all would take special care of him- especially his longtime friend Alvin Hall.
Bud had a beautiful bass voice and enjoyed singing in the choir at church and performing with church groups. We know the heavenly choir sounds a little richer today as he joins them.
He was a well-known auctioneer in the county and treasured the many friends he made over the years in his business. He also loved "wheeling and dealing" with antiques and anything else that came his way.
We could not have made this journey without the help of our wonderful neighbors Brenda and B.W. Wright, Judy and Bill Tally, Sandy and J.D. Jones, and David and Jackie Pendleton. They were always there to help our family in any situation that arose. We can never repay what they have done for us, but we will try to pay it forward.
We were blessed to be able to keep Bud at home with the help of Carilion Hospice and workers Susan, Sabrina, and Julianne. Special thanks to our caregivers Carolyn Petersen, Tricia Cawley, and Carolyn Chism. They treated us like family and took great care of Bud.
There is an empty space at our table and in our hearts today; but we are thankful for the love, memories, and blessings we have shared together over these past 60+ years.
Services will be private. We suggest memorials in Bud's honor be made to Franklin County YMCA, Carilion Hospice, The Gideons, or a charity of your choice
.
"Love like ours will never end, God would not let that be. I see you hand-in-hand . . . in love Through all eternity. Together Always."
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 334-5151.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Dec. 11, 2020.