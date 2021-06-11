Menu
Helen Austin Custer Akers
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Helen Austin Custer Akers

Helen Austin Custer Akers, age 89, of Rocky Mount, died on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was born on November 9, 1931, a daughter of the late James Taylor and Ruth Wright Austin. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Arnold Lee Custer; sisters, Lillian and Edith Austin who died in infancy; and brothers, Robert "Eck", Richard, Lloyd, Alfred, Arthur, Howard and Lee Austin.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Charles Kenneth Akers; daughter, Elizabeth Custer Nichols (Russ Fitzgerald); son, Greg Akers (Mary); grandson, Travis Nichols (Antonia); granddaughter, Carmen A. Josephsen (Eric); grandson, Kyle Akers; great-grandchildren, Noah, Nyomi, Nevin and Noland Nichols, Eric Josephsen III, Rudy Josephsen, Elaine Josephsen, and Ethan Akers; plus brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her church family.

Helen was raised in Roanoke and graduated from Jefferson High School. She balanced family with a career, retiring from Allstate Insurance Company after 26 years of service. Her Christian faith was very important to her, and she served in many roles at her church homes including Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and on various committees. In 1991, Ken and Helen moved to Rocky Mount.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gogginsville United Methodist Church in Helen's memory.

Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, with the Rev. Kathryn Budzik officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Jun
11
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Elizabeth, so sad to hear about your mom. We worked together at Allstate and of course the years our families lived on Starkey Road. Carole (Overton) Breedlove
Carole M Breedlove
Friend
June 9, 2021
