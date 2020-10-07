Henry Filmore Fralin Jr.
Henry Filmore Fralin Jr. of Rocky Mount, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Parcell Fralin; infant son, Wayne; parents, Mary and Henry F. Fralin Sr.; and sisters, Mable F. Tyree and Evelyn F Clarke.
He is survived by his son, Richard L. Fralin (Susan); daughters, Blanche L. Fralin and Barbara F. Holcomb (Kenny); sister, Louise F. UpChurch; brother-in-law, Johnnie Parcell (Judy); sister-in-law, Mary W. Parcell; grandchildren, Carson Fralin, Jake Fralin, Kimberly Holcomb, Blake Holcomb (Katie), and Beth Holcomb; and two great-grandchildren, Eva and Emma Holcomb.
Henry served his country as a Korean War veteran in the U.S. Air Force. He was a self-employed entrepreneur who sold and serviced dairy equipment for over 40 years. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and the Sontag Ruritan Club.
Funeral services were held at Flora Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, with Pastor Carl Keith officiating. Interment with Military Honors followed at Franklin Memorial Park. His family received friends one hour prior to the service.
Special thanks to his caregivers, Kay Foley, Doris Radford, Kathy Stanley, Sarah Campbell, Jenny McGhee and Haley McGhee. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggests Carilion Clinic Hospice-Franklin County, Beulah Baptist Church, American Cancer Society
or your favorite charity
.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 7, 2020.