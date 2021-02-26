Menu
Henry Earl Hodges
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Henry Earl Hodges

November 14, 1938 - February 20, 2021

Henry Earl Hodges, 82, of Salem, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

He was a hardworking man who took care of his family and neighbors. Proudly serving for seven years in the Virginia National Guard. He will be remembered with love by all that knew him.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved first wife, Joyce, whom he was blessed to be reunited with in his final years; son, Darryl (Tonya) Hodges; daughters, Tammy (Mike) Brammer and Lisa (Jeff) Booth; stepsons, Steve (Roseanna) Carter and Rodney Barker; as well as his brothers, Jay and Ricky Hodges.

He was the best papa to his grandchildren, Kasey Bordas, Jamie Frankie, Jessica Woody, Jacob Hodges, Zach Booth, Jennifer Hodges, Matthew Brammer, Adam Booth, as well as Nick and Dylan Carter.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Mable Hodges; sister and brother-in-law, Leavona and Herbert Overfelt; and his second wife, Becky.

His funeral service was held Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Mountain View Memorial Park, 5970 Grassy Hill Rd., Boonesville, VA 24065, in Franklin county. Pastors Tom McCracken and Dan Carawan of CommUNITY Church in Salem officiated.

Online condolences as well as accessing the live stream broadcast of his service can be done by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
