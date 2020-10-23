Menu
Search
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Hollis Cornell Montgomery
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Hollis Cornell Montgomery

March 21, 1932 - October 20, 2020

Hollis Cornell Montgomery, age 88, of Boones Mill, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1932, to the late Alfred Thomas Montgomery and Ethel King Montgomery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, L. T. Montgomery.

H.C. loved his family and was a Godly Christian man who went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Louise Montgomery; daughters, Gail Dudley Overstreet (Randy), Lisa Montgomery Wheeler (Chad); his son, Terry Lee Montgomery; grandchildren, Billy Dudley, Melissa Lasley, Skylar Simmons, Jenna Montgomery, Mackenzie Montgomery, Braxton Wheeler; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Buddy, Jimmy and Eugene Montgomery; sisters, Shirley Dillon, Jane Joyce, Bonnie Gentry, and Marie Chitwood.

"There is beauty in death when you know Jesus, Covid didn't defeat you grandpa, Jesus was just ready to take you home. You raised an amazing family and the generations to come will continue to prosper because of your faith and love, till we see you again, We love you," Your Grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Richards officiating.

Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Our sincere condolences to the entire family. As a young boy I´ll never forget our family vacations together with Louise & Cornell´s family. Cornell´s favor saying was check it Tob with a great smile on his face. It will always be a treasure in my memories. Cornell was a common sense well liked individual. I do not know anyone he knew that would not say the same. Since living out of town I never got to see him that much but when I did, a joy to be in his company. I will miss seeing his face on earth but know we will meet again in the kingdom of heaven. May God bless the entire family. Toby Leffel, Virginia Beach, VA.
Toby Leffel & Family
October 22, 2020
The grandchildren's words tell much of the story of his life. I am so sorry to hear of your loss. May you find comfort in the love and prayers of your family and friends.
Connie Dudley
October 22, 2020
My deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the family, especially Louise. Cornell and Louise have a special place in my heart. I met them when I was young through Janie Burgess and then they were regulars at Clearbrook Walmart when I worked there and they always made it a point to come give me a hug and a smile! My heart is hurting for you all
Andrea Hammerstrom
October 22, 2020
Louise and Family, I am so sorry for your loss, but the Grandchildren said it Perfectly, God was ready to take him home. My love and prayers for you all. Dolores Murphy McArthur
dolores mcarthur
October 21, 2020