Jackie Elson Pendleton
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Jackie Elson Pendleton

Jackie Elson Pendleton, 83, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born on September 16, 1938, to Raymond and Edna Pendleton.

Jackie lived a life devoted to his faith and family. He loved his Lord, was a church Deacon, and was a true Christian disciple. After many years of service, he retired from The Lane Company and became an avid hunter and fisherman. Jackie was married to the love of his life, Audrey Pendleton, for 52 years before her passing in 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Edna; father and mother-in-law, Curtis and Nell Robertson; brother, Curtis "Sonny" Pendleton; sisters, Viva Stanley and Virginia Francine Pendleton; one son, Steve Pendleton; and grandson, Brandon Roberts.

Surviving are his sons, David Pendleton and Johnny Pendleton (Missy); daughter-in-law, Becky Pendleton; and his beloved grandchildren, Jessy (girlfriend Sara) and Kelsey. He is also survived by his brothers, Roger Pendleton (Jen), Danny Pendleton, Charles Pendleton (Amy), and Philip Pendleton; his sisters, Mary Lee Starr (JC) and Bobbie Jean Campbell (Lynwood); and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Oct
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David, Becky & family, We just learned of Mr Jackie's passing and are so saddened. We extend to each of you are deepest condolences and are praying for you as you grieve. We will always remember our visits with Mr Jackie, his love for God and kindness. He always asked me to sing, "Fly to Jesus" and I know I will see him again one day!! Love~Pastor Marco & Jess Smith, South Chesterfield, Virginia
Marco & Jess Smith
October 4, 2021
