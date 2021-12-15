Menu
James Herbert "Jimmy" Morris
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
James "Jimmy" Herbert Morris

April 27, 1925 - December 10, 2021

James "Jimmy" Herbert Morris, age 96, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born on April 27, 1925, a son of the late Franklin and Mattie Perdue Morris at the family home on Orchard Avenue in Rocky Mount, Virginia.

Preceding him in death are his sisters, Mildred Morris Barbour, Lucille Morris Angle; and brother, Taylor Franklin Morris. After 44 years of marriage, his loving wife Dora Jane Metts Morris preceded him in death along with his daughters, Kaye Morris Beeman and Jane Metts Morris.

Surviving are his adoring loving companion, Grey Covington; and granddaughter, Alyssa Jane (Aly) Beeman. Mr. Morris was blessed with an amazing person, Kelle Ribble. She always made sure he had the best care possible. Steve Campbell, Larry Pritchard and J.C. would be there every time a call was made. Mr. Morris was a member of Rocky Mount Christian Church. He was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. Jimmy received five battle stars and six battle ribbons. He was the co-owner of Morris Furniture serving Franklin County for 38 years. In later years his nephew, Taylor F. Morris Jr. (Binkey) joined them for a number of years before his early demise.

Funeral services will be conducted from Rocky Mount Christian Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, with the Rev. Matt Ricks officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Rocky Mount Christian Church
VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Rocky Mount Christian Church
VA
Dec
16
Interment
Franklin Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jimmie will always have a special place in my heart. He was a wonderful friend and a wonderful boss/co-worker. Jimmie was truly a dear person with a big kind heart. He will truly be missed.
Jamie Marley Greer
Friend
December 13, 2021
