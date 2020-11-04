James Wayne Belcher
August 15, 1939 - October 23, 2020
"Come to me, all of you who are tired from carrying heavy loads, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28
On October 23, 2020, James Wayne Belcher, 81, answered God's call to "Come Home".
He was born in Penhook, Va., to the late James and Fannie Belcher on August 15, 1939. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Marvin Belcher; four brothers, Early Belcher, Charlie Belcher, Melvin Belcher, and Pleaze Belcher; and two sisters, Vinnie Mayhan and Jimmie Bell Belcher.
Survivors to reminisce, reflect, and cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Dr. Melva Holland Belcher; son, James (Deanna) Claytor Jr.; two daughters, Karen Belcher and Jamay Belcher (Anthony) Gray; one very dedicated and attentive grandson, James O. Claytor, who he affectionately called Scooter; one granddaughter, Chyna Belcher; four step-grandchildren, Brandon Holland, Nephertitti Gray, Aaliyah Gray, and Zion Stores; two sisters, Shirley Cheeks and Joyce (Jesse) Seigler; five brothers, Johnny Belcher, Alex Belcher, Matthew Belcher, Willie Belcher, and Gary Belcher; one brother-in-law, William Otho Holland; one daughter-in-law, Selena Belcher; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
"Our citizenship is in Heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior." Philippians 3:20
Due to COVID-19 the Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Nov. 4, 2020.