James Wayne Belcher
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1939
DIED
October 23, 2020
James Wayne Belcher

August 15, 1939 - October 23, 2020

"Come to me, all of you who are tired from carrying heavy loads, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28

On October 23, 2020, James Wayne Belcher, 81, answered God's call to "Come Home".

He was born in Penhook, Va., to the late James and Fannie Belcher on August 15, 1939. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Marvin Belcher; four brothers, Early Belcher, Charlie Belcher, Melvin Belcher, and Pleaze Belcher; and two sisters, Vinnie Mayhan and Jimmie Bell Belcher.

Survivors to reminisce, reflect, and cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Dr. Melva Holland Belcher; son, James (Deanna) Claytor Jr.; two daughters, Karen Belcher and Jamay Belcher (Anthony) Gray; one very dedicated and attentive grandson, James O. Claytor, who he affectionately called Scooter; one granddaughter, Chyna Belcher; four step-grandchildren, Brandon Holland, Nephertitti Gray, Aaliyah Gray, and Zion Stores; two sisters, Shirley Cheeks and Joyce (Jesse) Seigler; five brothers, Johnny Belcher, Alex Belcher, Matthew Belcher, Willie Belcher, and Gary Belcher; one brother-in-law, William Otho Holland; one daughter-in-law, Selena Belcher; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

"Our citizenship is in Heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior." Philippians 3:20

Due to COVID-19 the Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
15 Entries
Dr. Belcher and Family,

The spirit of a loving heart will live in memory. May you take comfort in the sweet memories of a beautiful life. May God grant you peace in the home going of James. I will remember him as a respected humble gentleman.

With Sympathy, Angeline Long Jones
November 2, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends due to this time of sorrow. Karen it have been many years since we've seen each other. I hope you and your mother are doing well. We never forgotten you all (Ms. Jones}. May God be with you and the family..Trust in the Lord to bring you comfort..
Pamela Griffin
Acquaintance
November 2, 2020
Dr Belcher and family so sorry to hear of James [as all his class mates called him} passing. You have our prayers and sympathy. Remembering the good times we shared. Love to all.
John and Shirlene Mease
JOHN MEASE
Friend
November 2, 2020
Deacon Belcher Thank-you for your service of serving the Lord as a Deacon.
I remembered as a child you would Always bring us potato chips to the house in Elliston I really enjoyed your company and you always had a smile on your face
We had some good times at the Rally’s
In Elliston at First Baptist Church drinking
Grape soda’s and eating Chocolate Cake
You always made us laugh Thankyou for
The memories Uncle James Rest In Peace
Your Nephew Bobby.

Robert Henry Saunders Jr.
Family
November 2, 2020
May the Spirit of Christ strengthen your hearts and give you peace during this trying time.
Dr. Carl Bentley
November 2, 2020
Dr. Belcher praying God's blessings and comfort to you and your family.
Students-Maxwell, Mauricia, -mother Rena Plummer
Friend
November 1, 2020
Keeping you close in caring thoughts and prayers.
Dr. Dolores Johns & Family
November 1, 2020
I pray God 's strength for you the family. May God continue to bless you all. Loving cousin Frankie Barton.
Frankie Barton
Family
November 1, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss . I know that you all have many wonderful and beautiful memories. Yet, I know that this must be a very difficult time for you all. Please know that the God of comfort wants to comfort you. When you have a quiet moment please read the following passages. (Psalms 94 : 17-19) (2 Thessalonians 2: 16-17)
L S
November 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
November 1, 2020
Sympathy and prayers to the entire Belcher family. May God continue to keep you in His care.
Connie (Witcher) Waddy
Family
November 1, 2020
Condolences to Garry and the Belcher family. May the blessings of God, your special memories of Richard and the love of friends and family help you through this sorrowful time.
Frances Corley and the Corley Family (Garry's in-laws)
October 31, 2020
Melva, grieved to learn of your husband's passing. We pray you and your family will cling to the good memories you have. Be strengthened, sustained and comforted as you seek the Lord.
Linda and James Kyle
October 28, 2020
We are sorry to hear about the death of your husband. May God be with you all during this difficult time.
Dianne Ross and Family- Rocky Mount,Va
October 26, 2020
RIP! Our blessings with the family! Thank you Jim!
James McWhorter
October 26, 2020