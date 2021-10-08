Jean Hannabass BrooksJean Hannabass Brooks, age 93, of Boones Mill, died on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born on July 17, 1928, in Roanoke, Va., to the late Henry B. and Alma Hodges Hannabass. She was preceded in death by brother and sisters, Ella Hannabass, John Hunter Hannabass (Betty Jo Neighbors), and Ann Hannabass Hendrick (Paul); son, Richard C. Gibbs; daughter-in-law, Valerie Ryan Brooks; and Cielo, her faithful companion.Surviving are her children, Perry (Bonnie), Charles, Don (Nancy), Sue (Robert "Bob") McAllister Jr., and Henry (Michelle); daughter-in-law, Linda R. Gibbs; very special family member, Rosemary Brooks Stamback; grandchildren, Aaron and Ryan Brooks, Donna Singleton (Dave), James "Jo" Otey (Trish), Levi McAllister (Caitlin), Isaac McAllister (Cammie), Luke McAllister (Whitney), Savannah and Willow Brooks, Angie Gibbs Hodges, and Monica Gibbs Shui (Oscar); step-grandchildren, Dwayne Hodges (Lisa) and Torra Jacobson (Brad); several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was married to W.O. "Red" Brooks for 51 years. She graduated William Byrd High School and loved life on the farm. Jean opened her doors to everyone that came around and offered a place at the table. If you had something you intended to do, she would advise you to "Iron while the iron is hot" don't put it off, or may be too late!Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, with the Rev. Jerry Naff officiating. Interment will follow in Brooks Family Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Boones Mill Church of the Brethren (Parsonage Fund) where she was an active member.Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.