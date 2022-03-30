Jeffrey Lynn Davis
November 19, 1961 - March 24, 2022
Jeffrey Lynn Davis, 60, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was born on November 19, 1961, to the late Arthur E. Davis and Mary Ramsey Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eldred Davis.
Jeffrey graduated from Bassett High School and was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church. He attended Danville Community College where he received his HVAC Technician certification. After receiving his certification, he worked for Prillaman and Pace, Bassett Walker, McKinney's Heating and Air, and retired from Ferrum College. Jeffrey loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and especially baseball.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jane Ann Davis of the home; children, Kasey Davis and Corey Davis of Bassett, Va.; granddaughter, Cora Lynn Margaret Davis; siblings, Shelia Ebbert of Stuart, Va., Phillip Davis (Paula) of Bassett, Va., Jenny and Nichols (Todd) of Martinsville, Va.; and sister-in-law, Teresa Davis of Bassett, Va. Also surviving are many loved nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Fort Trial Baptist Church. The funeral service was held 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Fort Trial Baptist Church with the Rev. Tony Beach and Dr. Joey McNeill officiating. Burial followed the service at Roselawn Burial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Rd., Stanleytown, VA 24168.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Davis family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Mar. 30, 2022.