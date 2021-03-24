John Richard Lattig
John Richard Lattig, affectionately known to his family at "Honest John", age 83, of Moneta, Virginia, passed away at his home on Smith Mountain Lake on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
John leaves behind many special neighbors and friends who have made his last years on the Lake enjoyable., Many thanks to Good Sam Hospice for their outstanding care.
John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia Ruth Lattig; his three sons, Matthew of The Plains, Va., Michael of Redmond, Ore., and Erik of Louisville, Ky.; as well as his seven grandchildren, Sarah (20), Kate (18), Mckenzie (17), Samuel (16), Joshua (13), Sean Cooper (12), and Cassidy (12) Lattig.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Good Samaritan Hospice at 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018, or Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 2130 Bluewater Drive, Moneta, VA 24121. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Mar. 24, 2021.