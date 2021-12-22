John C. Robertson
March 29, 1956 - December 19, 2021
John C. Robertson, 65, of Wirtz, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
He was born on March 29, 1956, to John Henry Robertson and Helen Elkins Robertson.
John never met a stranger and was well-known in the community as the owner and operator of Valley Mechanical Inc. He never complained about going on a service call any day or hour to help those who needed a sudden repair job. John was often accompanied by Mike Harper and his faithful canine buddy, Jackson.
Left to warmly treasure John's memory is his wife, Donna; sons, Matthew and Benjamin; grandchildren, Andrea and Harley; brother, Robert (Dana); sister, Rebecca Stanley-King; nieces, Michele Robertson, Hope Robertson, and Samantha Robertson; nephew, Christopher Dallas Robertson; and special niece, Tori Robertson.
A service for family and friends to celebrate John's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Dec. 22, 2021.