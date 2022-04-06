Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnny Wayne Maxey
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl.
62 Virginia Market Place Dr.
Rocky Mount, VA
Johnny Wayne Maxey

Johnny Wayne Maxey, age 74, of Boones Mill, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born on March 3, 1948, to the late William and Abbie Maxey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gerlinde Maxey.

Surviving are his two sons, Daniel Maxey and Matthew Maxey (Kelli); granddaughter, Julia; brother, Dolly Maxey; sisters, Bea Reynolds, Sue Preston and Judy Maxey; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services to be announced by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sympathy from a past foreman on Norfolk Southern Ry,
Ralph Naff
Work
April 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results