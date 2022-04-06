Johnny Wayne MaxeyJohnny Wayne Maxey, age 74, of Boones Mill, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born on March 3, 1948, to the late William and Abbie Maxey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gerlinde Maxey.Surviving are his two sons, Daniel Maxey and Matthew Maxey (Kelli); granddaughter, Julia; brother, Dolly Maxey; sisters, Bea Reynolds, Sue Preston and Judy Maxey; and many nieces and nephews.Graveside services to be announced by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.