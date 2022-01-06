Josephine R. Horsley
October 14, 1929 - January 4, 2022
Josephine R. Horsley, 92, of Bassett, Va., passed away and went to heaven on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1929, to the late Jim H. Ramsey and Mary D. Ramsey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer P. Horsley Sr.; eight brothers, Ed, Charlie, Sterling, Glen, Harold, Pete, James, and Lewis Ramsey; and sisters, Ethel R. Hodges and Mary R. Davis.
Mrs. Horsley was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church where she was a Vaction Bible School Director, Sunday School teacher, and a WMU Mission Leader. She was also a past member of the Oak Level Ruritan Club Ladies Auxiliary (OLLA) and the Oak Level Home Demonstration Club. She was a homemaker, a kind and soft spoken person. She was very loved by many and her family.
She is survived by her children, Shirley H. Ray (Roger) of Bassett, E. Paul Horsley Jr. (Jackie) of Collinsville, and Karen A. Horsley of Bassett; two grandchildren, Kelly H. Dillard (David) and P. Chad Horsley (Mandy); and three great-grandchildren, Brittany R. Dillard, Peyton J. Horsley, and Rachel N. Horsley.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Horsley's caregivers, Loretta Whitlow, Rebecca Harrison, Donna Wright, Deborah Fulcher, Sue Critz, Connie Philpott, and Agnes VanHulzen and Carilion Clinic Hospice-Franklin County.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Rev. Tony Beach officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, VA 24168.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Horsley family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by The Franklin News-Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.