Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Josephine R. Horsley
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Josephine R. Horsley

October 14, 1929 - January 4, 2022

Josephine R. Horsley, 92, of Bassett, Va., passed away and went to heaven on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1929, to the late Jim H. Ramsey and Mary D. Ramsey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer P. Horsley Sr.; eight brothers, Ed, Charlie, Sterling, Glen, Harold, Pete, James, and Lewis Ramsey; and sisters, Ethel R. Hodges and Mary R. Davis.

Mrs. Horsley was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church where she was a Vaction Bible School Director, Sunday School teacher, and a WMU Mission Leader. She was also a past member of the Oak Level Ruritan Club Ladies Auxiliary (OLLA) and the Oak Level Home Demonstration Club. She was a homemaker, a kind and soft spoken person. She was very loved by many and her family.

She is survived by her children, Shirley H. Ray (Roger) of Bassett, E. Paul Horsley Jr. (Jackie) of Collinsville, and Karen A. Horsley of Bassett; two grandchildren, Kelly H. Dillard (David) and P. Chad Horsley (Mandy); and three great-grandchildren, Brittany R. Dillard, Peyton J. Horsley, and Rachel N. Horsley.

The family would like to thank Mrs. Horsley's caregivers, Loretta Whitlow, Rebecca Harrison, Donna Wright, Deborah Fulcher, Sue Critz, Connie Philpott, and Agnes VanHulzen and Carilion Clinic Hospice-Franklin County.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Rev. Tony Beach officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, VA 24168.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Horsley family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by The Franklin News-Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Paul, Sorry for the passing of your mother. May God comfort you and your family. Classmate of BHS, 1971.
Leon Ramsey
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results