Menu
Search
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judy Lee Stott Bateman
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Judy Lee Stott Bateman

Judy Lee Stott Bateman, age 79, of Rocky Mount, died on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1941, a daughter of the late Lawton and Coral Stott.

Surviving are her husband, James Bateman Jr.; daughter, Margie Osgood and husband, Roger; granddaughter, April Bennet and husband, Alec; grandson, Brandon Osgood and wife, Lindsay; and great-grandson, James Bennet.

Judy graduated with a BS degree from East Carolina University. She taught English at the High School level for 32 years, 26 years with Franklin County High School and was a Testing Supervisor for NAEP for 15 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and was a member of the Round Robin Bridge Club.

A memorial service will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. The family requests that masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, Judy would appreciate a memorial donation to the Franklin County Rescue Squad or the Rocky Mount Police Department (K9). Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Funeral services provided by:
Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Mrs Bateman was one of the finest English teachers I ever had . She always had a smile on her face and I know yhis had to be hard to do with our class My sympathy to her family Ed Morgan 1971
Clarence ED Morgan
November 12, 2020
Mrs. Bateman was a wonderful teacher. As one of her Creative Writing class students, I was able to excel in my writing, and she gave me the freedom to turn a dream, I had always held, into a reality. She will be certainly missed. My sincere condolences to Mr. Bateman and the family
David Jerome Mitchell
November 12, 2020