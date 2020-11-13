Judy Lee Stott BatemanJudy Lee Stott Bateman, age 79, of Rocky Mount, died on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1941, a daughter of the late Lawton and Coral Stott.Surviving are her husband, James Bateman Jr.; daughter, Margie Osgood and husband, Roger; granddaughter, April Bennet and husband, Alec; grandson, Brandon Osgood and wife, Lindsay; and great-grandson, James Bennet.Judy graduated with a BS degree from East Carolina University. She taught English at the High School level for 32 years, 26 years with Franklin County High School and was a Testing Supervisor for NAEP for 15 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and was a member of the Round Robin Bridge Club.A memorial service will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. The family requests that masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, Judy would appreciate a memorial donation to the Franklin County Rescue Squad or the Rocky Mount Police Department (K9). Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.