Lena Dillon Fralin



Lena Dillon Fralin, age 92, of Rocky Mount, died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mountain View Memorial Park. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.



Published by The Franklin News-Post on Jun. 4, 2021.