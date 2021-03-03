Loretta Hodges PrillamanLoretta Hodges Prillaman, age 84, of Rocky Mount, departed this earthly life for her heavenly home early Friday, February 26, 2021. Waiting to welcome her with open arms was her husband, Joel R. Prillaman. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charlie and Luci Hodges; son, Max Randall Prillaman; sisters, Dorothy Walker, Eunis Altis, Elizabeth Overstreet, Rachel Via, and Nadine King; and brothers, Charles Edgar Hodges, Clyde Hodges, Jackie Hodges, William Hodges and Johnnie Hodges.She is survived by sons and a daughter-in-law, Reece Prillaman of Rocky Mount, Wes Prillaman of South Carolina, and Steven and wife, Missy Prillaman of Henry; six grandchildren whom she adored and cherished, Ben and wife, Whitney Prillaman, Amanda and husband, Micah Nichols, Forrest and wife, Autume Prillaman, Owen Prillaman and special friend, Liz Cormier, Kenner Prillaman and fiancée, Taylor Mabry, and Kasey Prillaman; and four great-grandchildren who she loved, Whitten and Essie Prillaman, Remi Nichols, Claire Prillaman. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Margie Freeman; brother, Junior and wife, Peggy Hodges; brother, Walter and wife, Martha Hodges; daughter-in-law, Lendy Prillaman; and lots of extended family that brought her so much joy and happiness.Loretta spent her life devoted to family, faith, friends and being a homemaker. Her "boys" were her pride and joy. She always looked forward to holidays and gatherings. Her love of cooking provided delicious meals to all who knew her. Through her talented sewing and knitting skills, she touched the lives of many during special occasions. There was nothing she could not sew, repair, or create. Even without a pattern, she could make whatever you wanted. She loved to travel with friends but most of all to see her family. Friday's you would find her "beauty shopping" and "making groceries". We were blessed to be loved and cared for by such a wonderful mother. She also leaves a host of dear friends from church and travels to cherish her memory. She never met a stranger; or if she did, she would soon make friends. The family would like to thank Mearl Boswell, Terry Parker, Joy Swicegood, Doris Radford and Jenaise Wade for all the love and kindness shown to "Nanny" during the last two years. Our sincerest appreciation for all the cards, calls, food, and visits especially from Sandy Ridge Church during her illness. Loretta was a dedicated member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church for over 50 years where she served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in many different capacities.Donations in her memory can be made to Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Her family received friends at Flora Funeral Chapel on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. and other times at the home of Steven and Missy Prillaman, 7021 Henry Road, Henry, Va. A memorial service was held at Flora Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Joe Dillion officiating Monday, March 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park, 5970 Grassy Hill Road, Boones Mill, Va. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.