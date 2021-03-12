Louise Pagans HallLouise Pagans Hall, age 90, formerly of Hardy, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and has joined her husband, Richard V. Hall in eternal peace.She was a life-long member of Halesford Baptist Church and active in many of the ministries of the church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.She is survived by three children, Michael Hall and his wife, Gladys, Sue Dodd and her husband, Park, and Roy Pagans; three grandchildren, Tyler Call, Lauren Ward and her husband, Corey, and Elliott Call; and four great-grandchildren, Emma Call, Ella Call, Suzy Ward, and Libby Ward.Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Franklin Memorial Park, 21440 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, Va. She was known throughout her life for performing random acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers please practice a random act of kindness in Louise's honor. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.