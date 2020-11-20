Menu
Lucy "Fran" Dawson
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Lucy "Fran" Dawson

February 9, 1926 - November 17, 2020

Lucy Frances Dawson, age 94, of Henry, went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1926, in Bedford, Va, the daughter of the late John and Collie Ruff. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Wilkins Dawson, and eleven siblings.

She is survived by her sister, Nellie Powers; three daughters, Pat Henderson, Sandra and Jimmy Powell, and JoAnne Dawson; her son, Scott and Donna Dawson, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren.

She was carefree when she was young, loved life, a devoted wife, a wonderful mom, and granny. She loved bowling with her friends and was a biscuit maker for Hardees' until she retired at 75. She was known as Fran to her friends, and the most common word used to describe her was "sweet".

Her final resting place will be next to her husband Will at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin Va. A memorial service will be held there at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, by her son, the Rev. Scott Dawson.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery
, Dublin, Virginia
