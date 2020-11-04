Luttie Jane StumpLuttie Jane Stump, age 89, of Callaway, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Stump; and parents, Charles and Ollie Fisher.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Alva and Deborah Stump; granddog, Sammy; sister-in-law, Lillie Mae Holland; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethlehem Church of the Brethren, 4250 Bethlehem Rd., Boones Mill, VA 24065. A private graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Monte Vista Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Horace Light officiating. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.