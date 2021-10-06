Lynn Sink Allen



Lynn Sink Allen passed in peace surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the age of 66. Lynn was preceded in death by her mother, Audrey Sink; her father, Joseph Sink; and sister, Sandra Sink.



Lynn is survived by her three children, Kendall Allen, Lauren Allen, and Ben Allen; and her granddaughter, Kelina.



Lynn was born in Roanoke, Va., on June 3,1955, and remained in Roanoke until her family moved to the family farm in Rocky Mount, Va., in her teens. Lynn graduated from The College of William & Mary in 1977 with a degree in Biology and continued her education with specialty training as a Respiratory Therapist. Lynn settled in the Richmond area and worked for over 30 years as a Respiratory Therapist in the neonatal intensive care unit for premature infants in various HCA Hospitals. She helped start and manage the neonatal respiratory care unit at Henrico Doctor's Hospital in addition to the J. Sargeant Reynolds respiratory care education program. She also became co-owner in 2007 of James Limousine, a transportation company in Richmond, Va.



Lynn was an avid tennis player and loved to compete in double's tennis at the local club. Lynn downsized to a smaller racket and enjoyed playing Pickleball in her later years. Lynn was very creative and spent her time making jewelry and doing beadwork when she was younger. Lynn had a love and soft spot for animals and became a volunteer at Richmond Animal League where she gave financial support as well.



On December 8, 1989, Lynn welcomed into her life triplets and embraced a lifetime role of devoted mother. Lynn became a grandmother in 2019 to a beautiful little girl, who brought her much joy and happiness. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.



A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Woody's Funeral Home on Huguenot. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Richmond Animal League in Chesterfield, Va.



Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 6, 2021.