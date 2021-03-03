Menu
Lynn Boone Byrd
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Lynn Boone Byrd

Wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to all, Lynn Boone Byrd, age 54, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She donated her body to Science in the hope that it could help someone else. As the late-in-life baby of the family, Lynn was like the child of her brothers and sister, and sister to her nieces and nephews. She loved our Lord and His children, especially those less fortunate.

The family respectfully requests no food. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Anyone wishing to visit with the family can do so at the home of Roger and Jean, 1151 Lost Mountain Rd., Wirtz, Va., on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 3 and 7 p.m. We will gather in Roger's shop as so many times in the past.

We lost our buddy and Heaven gained an angel. Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Elaine, Roger, Jerry and Kyle

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
at the home of Roger and Jean
1151 Lost Mountain Rd., Wirtz, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Bernice J Moyer
March 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the death of Lynn. Her mother and I were first cousins. Lynn was a beautiful young lady who left us too soon. My condolences to her family. I love you all! Prayers for all!!
Jeanette Adkins
February 27, 2021
Love and prayers at this difficult time!
Jean David Kevin Hunt
February 26, 2021
