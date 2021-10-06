Margaret H. SmithMrs. Margaret H. Smith of Rocky Mount, was born on January 31, 1926, and went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hercile H. Smith Sr.; parents, Will and Mary Holland; daughter, Vivian Mattox; son, Frederick Adam Smith; and several siblings.Surviving are her sons, Hercile H. Smith Jr. (Georgia), Albert H. Smith (Ennis), and Rexford A. Smith; sisters, Ruth Green and Edna Price (Carrington); brothers, Agie Holland (Margaret) and Andrew Holland (Ann); many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and special friends, Judy Gillispe and Gail McEhimer.A special thank you to all of the caretakers over the last few months and a special thank you to Sharon and the Carilion Hospice team.Funeral services will be held at the Pigg River Community Center at 12 noon Saturday, October 9, 2021. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted at Flora Funeral Service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.