Margaret H. Smith
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Margaret H. Smith

Mrs. Margaret H. Smith of Rocky Mount, was born on January 31, 1926, and went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hercile H. Smith Sr.; parents, Will and Mary Holland; daughter, Vivian Mattox; son, Frederick Adam Smith; and several siblings.

Surviving are her sons, Hercile H. Smith Jr. (Georgia), Albert H. Smith (Ennis), and Rexford A. Smith; sisters, Ruth Green and Edna Price (Carrington); brothers, Agie Holland (Margaret) and Andrew Holland (Ann); many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and special friends, Judy Gillispe and Gail McEhimer.

A special thank you to all of the caretakers over the last few months and a special thank you to Sharon and the Carilion Hospice team.

Funeral services will be held at the Pigg River Community Center at 12 noon Saturday, October 9, 2021. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted at Flora Funeral Service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
11:30a.m.
Pigg River Community Center
VA
Oct
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Pigg River Community Center
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Smith Families Expressing my sincere and heartfelt condolences to each of you for the loss of your Mother, sister, and grandmother. Your mother was a lovely and sweet lady that I had the pleasure of knowing over the years. Her kind and giving heart is truly remembered along with the delicious foods she´d prepare over the years and her "the bomb pound cakes" !!! To a Beautiful and Blessed Life Well Lived..........We give all the Praise and Glory to God for her 95 years. Rest in Eternal Peace Mrs Smith
Lavern Grigsby-Shepherd
October 6, 2021
