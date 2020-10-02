Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" (White) Richards
July 24, 1929 - September 28, 2020
Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" White Richards passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 24, 1929, to the late Ola Blankenship White and Herbert D. White and was also preceded in death by her husband, A. Stephen Richards Jr.
She is survived by her children, A. Stephen Richards III of Rocky Mount, Larry Richards of Boones Mill, and Susan Cain and her husband, Johnny, of Vinton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Travis Cain (Jenny), Jason Cain, Stephanie Sullivan (Clinton) of Kentucky; six great-grandchildren, Tayla, Ashlyn, Hudson, and Harper Cain, and her little "dumplins", Cain "Slick" Sullivan, and Anniston "Prissy" Sullivan.
Betsy was a lady of style and grace and was the epitome of a southern lady. She lived in Boones Mill in the same house since she was two years old. She was a lifelong member of Boones Mill United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and served on many committees. She Volunteered many hours at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital. She also served on Boones Mill Town Council in the 1970's. She loved to play Bridge and had many longtime friends throughout the years who enjoyed playing the game with her. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of Roanoke and specifically, Coretta, Ally, Karen, Chaplain Steve, and also her personal caregivers, Linda, Carolyn, Ann and Yvonne for the care and love they provided to Betsy during her final days.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Shackleford officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation and guidelines for social distancing will be in place at the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, pleases consider memorial contributions in Betsy's name to Boones Mill United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 288, Boones Mill, VA 24065.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com
, (540) 334-5151.