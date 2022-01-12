Menu
Mary Catherine Overfelt "Nana" McAden
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Mary Catherine Overfelt McAden "Nana"

Mary Catherine Overfelt McAden, "Nana", joined her parents and seven siblings in her eternal home on January 7, 2022.

Mary attended Ferrum College, High Point University, and received her Master's degree from the University of Virginia. She served as a United Methodist missionary in Bolivia for 11 years. She later taught reading and English Language Learning in Franklin County and Albermarle County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, North Carolina. She retired from teaching in 1997 but went on to substitute for several years after retirement.

She leaves five children to remember her, Marce Foster (Robert), Jim McAden (Mary Ann), Ellen Dyer (Bill), John McAden (Cindy), and Robert McAden, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her living companion of more than 40 years, Martha Parsons of Southern Pines, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Lois Overfelt, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make memorial contributions to Gogginsville United Methodist Church 111 Gogginsville Road, Rocky Mount VA 24151, or Good Samaritan Hospice 2408 Electric Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24018.

Mary set an example for all. She was a faithful Christian servant, loved unconditionally, and always looked for ways to help others. Anyone that had the privilege to meet her surely has a story to tell!

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Love, Mark and Kathy
kathy m beall
January 13, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mark Beall Sr
January 13, 2022
Teresa Thomas
January 8, 2022
Mary is our rock and a true Christian . She cared about everyone and kept us all in touch. I will miss her texts and calls. There is no doubt in my mine where she is today. As Gaye said "Mary got her wings this morning " Thanks to her children she got the best care and love forever. They are a perfect example of a great loving family.
Jean and mike Wright
Family
January 8, 2022
