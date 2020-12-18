Mary Kay MooreMary Kay Moore, age 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020. Born on October 3, 1955, and raised in The Plains, Virginia, she called Ferrum, Virginia, home for the last 30 years.She is survived by her husband, best friend, and the love of her life Charles Connie Moore whom she married on October 29th, 1977; as well as their four children, Lauren Turner and spouse, Cliff, Matthew Moore, Patrick Moore, and Hillary Moore and her significant other, Stephen. She was the beloved Nana to two grandchildren, Charlie and Eleanor Turner.She is also survived by her mother, Mary K Fasick, as well as her siblings, Diana (Tom) Hartman, Linda (Michael) McGuinn, Carol Woolman, Donn (Barbara) Fasick, Thomas Fasick, Teresa Fasick King, and Gloria (Scott) Cowen.Kay was a loving wife, mother, Nana, and friend, to know her was to know home. She had a boundless nurturing spirit, the greenest gardener's thumb, and all who walked through her door left with full hearts and stomachs. She leaves behind many dear and lifelong friends.After retiring, Kay and Connie found happiness in traveling in their RV. They thoroughly enjoyed adventuring with friends and family from coastal Maine to the Florida Keys, and all across the U.S.A memorial service is planned for the Spring, date TBD.Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount.