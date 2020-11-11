Mason and I worked together at Pheasant Ridge for several years and I got to know him well. To know Mason was to know laughter, A born coach, love of sports (especially the Hokies!), PB&J sandwiches in the kitchen at work and last but certainly not least, his love for his son Jacob! Mason and I both have sons that are very close in age and very active in sports and whenever we would see eachother it was the very first thing we´d speak about. How proud we both were! I can honestly say that I´ve never met a more dedicated, get out and go do, proud father than Mason. He meant a lot to me and I will always do my best to be a father to my children as he was to his son. I´ll miss you buddy, but I´ll bet you´ll have one heck of a view of Lane Stadium from your new seat! God Bless you, Jacob and Angie, family and friends, and the countless employees whom you´ve made such an impact on throughout the years! Til we meet again, rest peacefully buddy.

Brad Nichols November 8, 2020