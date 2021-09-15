Melvin Newby



March 2, 1965 - August 24, 2021



Melvin Lee Newby passed away at the age of 56 on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in Petersburg, W.Va., after a short battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Pearl Newby.



He is survived by his uncle, Gary Newby (Brenda); aunt, Linda Newby; girlfriend, Connie; and many cherished friends.



At his request there was no funeral service. He was laid to rest beside his beloved parents at Franklin Memorial Park.



Browns Funeral Home and Crematory



327 W King St, Martinsburg, WV 25401



Published by The Franklin News-Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2021.