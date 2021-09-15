Menu
The Franklin News-Post
Melvin Newby
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brown Funeral Home
327 West King St.
Martinsburg, WV
Melvin Newby

March 2, 1965 - August 24, 2021

Melvin Lee Newby passed away at the age of 56 on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in Petersburg, W.Va., after a short battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Pearl Newby.

He is survived by his uncle, Gary Newby (Brenda); aunt, Linda Newby; girlfriend, Connie; and many cherished friends.

At his request there was no funeral service. He was laid to rest beside his beloved parents at Franklin Memorial Park.

Browns Funeral Home and Crematory

327 W King St, Martinsburg, WV 25401
Published by The Franklin News-Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Brown Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for hearing about Melvins passing. I'm just now learning he passed in August. We remained friends over the years. Went to Franklin county, and William Fleming high-school. Rest easy Melvin. Your check-ins will be missed.
Concetta Smith
November 19, 2021
